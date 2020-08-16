Barcelona reportedly confirm Quique Setien’s sacking

Barcelona club president Josep Bartomeu has reportedly confirmed the sacking of first team manager Quique Setien.

The club’s board will convene tomorrow after Bartomeu confirmed an emergency meeting following Barcelona’s 8-2 Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich.

Setien’s future is likely to be the key issue up for discussion at the meeting, but reports from Spanish radio station Cadena COPE claim Bartomeu has informed them of the decision to fire him.

💥ÚLTIMA HORA💥 Bartomeu a @victor_nahe: 🎙️"Setién está fuera". El Presidente ha salido de la reunión con Abidal y Planes en las oficinas del club. pic.twitter.com/OCfy0uaxeu — Tiempo de Juego (@tjcope) August 16, 2020

La Blaugrana are rumoured to have drawn up a list of candidates to replace the former Real Betis boss, despite only arriving at the Camp Nou in January, Ernesto Valverde’s replacement.

Former Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly one of the candidates in the frame to replace Setien, however, former Barcelona star Ronald Koeman is the current favourite.

Koeman has a clause inserted into his contract with the Netherlands national team which allows him to leave La Oranje, if a return to Barcelona is offered.