Atletico Madrid to reignite interest in Napoli star Allan

Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Napoli’s midfield star Allan this summer if Thomas Partey moves on from the Spanish capital.

Diego Simeone is set to have a reduced budget to work with ahead of the 2020-21 season, with money generated from departures forming his main source of transfer funds.

Partey has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League side Arsenal, provided Mikel Arteta’s side can meet his €50m release clause.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton are also rumoured to be monitoring the Brazilian international, as the Italian coach wants a reunion with his former player.

Reports from Marca, which cite source from his native country, claim Atletico are willing to offer €40m for the 29-year old, but Everton are open to increasing their offer to around €45m.

Allan has played a key role for Napoli following his arrival from Udinese in 2014, with 212 appearances in all competitions under Rafael Benitez, Maurizio Sarri, Ancelotti and Gennaro Gattuso.

However, with his current deal at the Stadio San Paolo expiring in 2023, Gattuso’s side could demand over €60m for him in the coming months.