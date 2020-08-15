Victor Font calls for Josep Bartomeu to resign immediately

Barcelona’s prospective presidential candidate Victor Font has called for current president Josep Bartomeu to resign immediately.

Bartomeu has been criticised following La Blaugrana’s 8-2 Champions League demolition by Bayern Munich, with the presidential elections likely to move forward.

However, with the pressure increasing on Bartomeu, Font wants the 57-year old to step down and allow for elections to take place.

“Tonight’s result (against Bayern Munich) has only one word….humiliation,” he told an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

“Let’s not lengthen the agony or waste precious time. Bartomeu’s resignation is needed, with elections as soon as possible.

“We need to rebuild the club and restore the image of Barca.”

Bartomeu is expected to chair an emergency club board meeting next week, with a number of decisions potentially expected to be made as early as Monday.

Font will be challenged by another ex Barcelona club president, Joan Laporta, in the race to take charge at the Camp Nou ahead of the 2020-21 season.

His early election pledges have included restoring the status and prestige of the La Masia academy, and bringing former star midfielder Xavi Hernandez back as manager in the near future.

Former Espanyol boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly on the shortlist to replace Setien, alongside former La Blaugrana players Thierry Henry and Ronald Koeman.