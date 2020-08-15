Real Madrid stars dominate Golden Boy 2020 list

Real Madrid have four players on the Golden Boy shortlist, with Vinicius Junior, Reiner Jesus, Rodrygo Goes and Takefusa Kubo all named on the 60-man list.

The award focuses on the best U21 players in Europe and is decided by votes from newspapers across the continent, including Marca.

Vincius and Rodrygo played a key role for Real Madrid this season, but Jesus is yet to make a senior appearance for Zinedine Zidane’s side following his January arrival from Flamengo.

Japanese international Kubo spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Real Mallorca, and the former Barcelona academy star has agreed another loan spell for 2020-21, at Villarreal.

Barcelona stars Pedri and Ansu Fati have also been nominated, alongside Manchester City’s new signing Ferran Torres, as per reports from Diario AS.

The current holder is Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix, who won it during his time with Benfica, with Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Isco the only players to win it whilst playing in the Spain.