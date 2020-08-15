Real Madrid star Marcelo hails Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid defender Marcelo has praised Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies following his outstanding display in the Bavarians 8-2 Champions League quarter final win over Barcelona.

The Canadian international has played a key role for Hans-Dieter Flick’s side during their domestic double winning campaign in 2019-20.

He was a constant thorn in Barcelona’s side in Lisbon, including a sensational run and assist for Bayern’s fifth goal, scored by German international Joshua Kimmich.

Marcelo posted on Instagram during the game that Davies ‘brought joy to his eyes when he saw him play’, as per reports from Diario AS.

The result moves Bayern Munich into their first Champions League semi-final since 2018, where they lost to the eventual winners of Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid.

Flick’s side will now face Ligue 1 club Lyon in the last four at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on August 19, after Rudi Garcia’s side knocked out Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City with a 3-1 win.