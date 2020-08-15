Real Madrid midfielder joins Celta Vigo in five-year deal

Celta Vigo have completed the signing of Real Madrid Castilla star Miguel Baeza on a five-year deal, the club have confirmed.

No fee has been disclosed but Marca claim that Celta will pay a €2.5m fee for the player to secure 50 percent of his rights and he will be incorporated into their first-team squad for next season.

Celta are hopeful of signing another new player this summer while they will work on new deals for Jeison Murillo and Rafinha Alcantara, who spent last season on loan at the club.

Baeza starred for Madrid’s Castilla side in Segunda B – the regionalised third tier of Spanish football – last season with nine goals and providing four assists in just 18 starts and was tipped to be sold to a club in La Liga this summer.

Castilla have been managed by Madrid club legend Raúl González this campaign and 20-year-old was earmarked as one of the best performers this campaign.

The structure of the deal taking Baeza to Celta is said to be similar to Madrid’s sale of Mario Hermoso to Espanyol, which saw Los Blancos profit €12.5m – 50 percent of his sale to Atletico Madrid last summer.

Image via Marca.com