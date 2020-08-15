Manchester United target Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez ahead of 2020-21 campaign

Manchester United are reportedly considering a big money move for Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez in the coming weeks.

The Premier League side were linked with an offer for the Spanish international last summer, alongside Barcelona, however, no bid materialised for the 25-year old.

According to reports from the Daily Star, United are aiming to benefit from Atletico’s Champions League exit to lure him away to England this month.

Niguez is currently under contract in the Spanish capital until 2026, after signing a long term deal with Diego Simeone’s side back in 2017.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are rumoured to be tabling a £150,000 per week salary to the Elche-born star, a 40% wage improvement on his current contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Despite Niguez’s importance to Los Rojiblancos, United believe they could secure a deal for him in the region of £75m, as part of a wider transfer overhaul at Old Trafford this summer.