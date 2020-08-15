Frenkie De Jong calls for major changes at Barcelona following Bayern Munich defeat

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong has echoed his teammates in calling for the club to make major changes ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Quique Setien’s side were humiliated by Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter final clash against the Bundesliga giants, with an 8-2 defeat in Lisbon on August 14.

De Jong joined the club less than 12 months ago, as part of a €75m deal from Ajax, but his frustration was clear at full time at the Estadio de Luz.

“We have to change a lot of things,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“This result has shown many issues within the team. We apologise to the fans, but it is clear we need to change.

“This was not about talent, it was about hard work and intensity. We have to work on that, and that comes from every area of the club.”

Veteran centre back Gerard Pique gave a similar interview following the loss, stating he would leave the club if needed to kick start the necessary changes.

Manager Quique Setien is under huge pressure to resign following their Champions League exit, despite only arriving in January as Ernesto Valverde’s replacement.

The club have called an extraordinary meeting on Monday to assess the current situation at the Camp Nou, with Setien’s future set to be one of the main subjects up for discussion.