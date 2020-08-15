Barcelona’s Suarez made 24 passes against Bayern and were to restart the game

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez scored a fine goal in an otherwise painful night for the club against Bayern Munich, but his heat map and pass completion rate were damning.

The Uruguayan had appeared to offer Quique Setien’s side a lifeline when finding space inside the box and firing home early in the second half to reduce the arrears against Bayern to just a two-goal deficit.

However, the German champions swiftly reasserted their dominance and hit four more unanswered goals to record an emphatic 8-2 victory and leave Barcelona embarrassed.

El mapa de calor de Luis Suárez ante el Bayern de Múnich. El uruguayo ha dado 24 pases esta noche, 9 de ellos desde el centro del campo para sacar. pic.twitter.com/8q0YB2mNmv — Albert Ortega (@AlbertOrtegaES1) August 14, 2020

The heat map and statistics for Suarez highlight a big reason of what went wrong for Barcelona, with the striker completing just 24 passes throughout the match, of which nine were match restarts.

Of those nine match restarts, eight were due to Bayern Munich goals, with Suarez completing just 15 other passes to opponents throughout the match.

It highlighted a disjointed and generally wretched performance by Barcelona, for whom this result is likely to bring profound changes.