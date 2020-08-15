Barcelona to dismiss sporting director Abidal

Barcelona are set to sack sporting director Eric Abidal as they plan a major overhaul of the club’s sporting management.

The details are outlined by a report in Diario Sport, who claim the Frenchman’s position at the club is seen as untenable and his defending of boss Quique Setien after Friday’s 8-2 defeat at Bayern Munich may prove to be the final straw.

Setien is set to be dismissed by Barcelona on Monday after the club called an extraordinary board meeting following on from the embarrassing Champions League exit.

The former defender’s position was highlighted earlier in the season falling a high-profile spat with star Lionel Messi following on from Ernesto Valverde’s sacking.

Abidal has been at the club in a technical role since 2018 and assumed his position last summer with Ramon Planes as his deputy, after the departure of Pep Segura and the resignation of vice-president Jordi Mestre.

Abidal’s sacking of Valverde is his major decision at the club – the signings of Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong were said to be concluded before his arrival, with only the arrivals of goalkeeper Neto and Real Betis wing-back Junior Firpo last season overseen by him.