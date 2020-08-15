Barcelona target Mauricio Pochettino as Quique Setien’s replacement

Barcelona will move to replace Quique Setien with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino in the coming days, according to reports from The Guardian.

Setien is reported to be on the verge of an exit, following Barcelona’s 8-2 Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich, with the club holding an emergency board meeting on Monday.

Pochettino had previously distanced himself from a move to the Camp Nou, due to his connections with Espanyol, having played and managed their arch rivals.

However, the Argentinian moved to quash speculation he would never manage Barcelona, insisting his comments from a previous interview were taken out of context.

He stated in a recent interview with El Pais, following a dinner with Barcelona club president Josep Bartomeu, he was not arrogant towards La Blaugrana and the situation could change in future.

Barcelona have been linked with Montreal Impact manager, and ex French international Thierry Henry, as Setien’s replacement, alongside Netherlands national team coach Ronald Koeman.