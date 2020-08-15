Barcelona must pay Liverpool Coutinho clause if Bayern Munich win Champions League

Philippe Coutinho embarrassed Barcelona on Friday night by scoring twice and assisting another for Bayern Munich against his parent club.

The Brazilian international was only introduced late as a substitute in Bayern’s devastating 8-2 victory over a beleaguered Blaugrana, but he rubbed salt into the open wounds of the club where he will return this summer.

Barcelona’s pain is likely to get even more painful should Bayern go on to win the Champions League, as they have a clause with Liverpool that they will pay them €5m (£4.5m) should Coutinho win the Champions League.

That was part of their deal to land the playmaker from Anfield in January 2018, with Marca outlining how the Blaugrana have already paid €135m for the player with €25m in outstanding potential payments.

The Catalan club will pay the Reds €5m if Coutinho wins the Champions League and remarkably the clause is reported as being specific to the player, rather than the club.

It is also claimed that Barcelona must pay the English champions a further €20m if he makes 100 appearances at the Camp Nou – he is currently on 76.

It appears unlikely this second clause will be fulfilled as the Blaugrana are wary of the added costs and this played a part in his loan exit this season and an expected further departure this summer, as his future dominates Barcelona transfer news.