Barcelona call board meeting and will sack boss Setien

Barcelona boss Quique Setien is set to be sacked by the club on Monday after president Josep Maria Bartomeu called an extraordinary board meeting.

Setien oversaw the club’s humiliating 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich on Friday evening in the Champions League quarter final, in what is expected to be his final game for the club.

❗️Dilluns es reunirà la Junta Directiva del Barça. És en aquesta reunió on es prendran les decisions pic.twitter.com/obbM0tMDax — El Barça juga a RAC1 (@FCBRAC1) August 15, 2020

The latest Barcelona news has centred on the Coach’s future just six months after his appointment, with his side surrendering their La Liga title to El Clasico rivals Real Madrid.

As reported by Marca, it will be more than just Setien’s future discussed with Bartomeu possibly calling for early presidential elections – his term is up next year and he will not be eligible to stand once more for the position, which he assumed in 2014 to succeed Sandro Rosell.

Setien replaced Ernesto Valverde in January but despite inheriting a side who were top of the league, he oversaw their run-in to finish five points behind Madrid whilst also being eliminated at the quarter-final stage of the Copa del Rey.