Angry Barcelona fans compare team to Espanyol following Champions League exit

Angry fans of Barcelona gathered outside the club’s Sant Joan Despí sports centre to demand players “show their faces” following Friday night’s Champions League humiliation against Bayern Munich.

As shown in a video from Marca, a collection of Blaugrana fans were present on Saturday to shout a variety of insults at the cars going in and out of the facilities, demanding that a representative comes out and addressed them directly.

One of the more eye-catching shouts of anger from the fans was comparing their team to city rivals Espanyol, who were relegated from La Liga this season after a 25-year stay in the Spanish top flight.

The result is set to lead to profound changes at the club with boss Quique Setien and sporting director Eric Abidal both expecting to be sacked.

Setien is set to be dismissed by Barcelona on Monday after the club called an extraordinary board meeting following on from the embarrassing Champions League exit.

The latest Barcelona news has centred on the Coach’s future just seven months after his appointment, with his side surrendering their La Liga title to El Clasico rivals Real Madrid.