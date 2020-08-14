Zinedine Zidane to decide the future of 11 Real Madrid stars this summer

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane will decide on the long term futures of up 11 of his first team stars this summer.

The French coach will be active in the transfer market ahead of the 2020-21 season, however, he may need to sell players before bringing new faces into the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zidane raised over €125m in players sales last summer, with Marcos Llorente, Raul De Tomas, Theo Hernandez and Mateo Kovacic all leaving the club.

According to the front page of Friday’s edition of Marca, Zidane has drawn up a list of players that could be up for sale in the coming weeks.

Ukrainian international Andriy Lunin was initially thought to be on his way out of the Spanish capital, but following the exit of Alphonse Areola, he is now set to return.

Martin Odegaard, Dani Ceballos and Alvaro Odriozola are set to return to the club this month, with the latter two potentially up for sale.

James Rodriguez has attracted interest from Premier League sides Everton and Manchester United, with Spanish international Isco linked to Serie A giants Juventus.

Luka Jovic, Mariano Diaz, Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez and Brahim Diaz are the other five players reportedly on Zidane’s potential exit list, with a €150m+ combined transfer value.