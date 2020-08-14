(Video) Outrageous run from Alphonso Davies hands Bayern Munich 5-2 lead

Bayern Munich look to have ended any slim chances of a Barcelona Champions League fightback, with Joshua Kimmich firing them into a 5-2 lead.

A first half brace from German international Thomas Muller, alongside strikes from Ivan Perisic and Serge Gnabry put the Bundesliga giants into a 4-1 half time lead in Lisbon.

Luis Suarez hauled Quqiue Setien’s side back into it after the break, with a composed finish past Manuel Neuer on 57 minutes.

However, any slim chance of a memorable comeback for the Catalans looks to have been ended by Kimmich calm finish just after the hour mark.

The German international put the gloss on a flowing team move, but the key man in the build up was Canadian international Alphonso Davies.

The 19-year old has enjoyed a brilliant season in Bavaria, and his outrageous skill bamboozled Nelson Semedo on the wing, before showing great awareness to find Kimmich for an easy finish.