La Liga reject Spanish FA on 24-team Segunda

La Liga have rejected a recommendation from the Spanish FA to expand the Spanish Segunda division by two teams to a 24-team league.

As outlined by Marca, the league rejected the recommendation on the basis that it would be logistically difficult to subsequently sort promotions, relegations and a fixture scheduling, while all clubs would have to forfeit money to facilitate the change.

It follows the findings of the Spanish FA’as Competition Committee following the final day postponed match between Deportivo and Fuenlabrada, following a spate of positive Covid-19 tests of the visiting team.

Such a decision would likely mean that Deportivo and Numancia – who were relegated following the final day results – would be saved from demotion to Segunda B, but the likelihood of that has now been ruled out.

However, the future of Fuenlabrada remains uncertain as they allegedly breached Covid-19 protocol and could be subject of demotion from the Segunda.

Racing Santander and Extremadura had been relegated to Segunda B ahead of the final round of action.

Image via Diario AS