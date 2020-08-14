Jordi Cruyff appointed at Chinese Super League club

Jordi Cruyff has been appointed as the new coach of Chinese Super League side Shenzhen FC a month after leaving his role as Ecuador national team boss.

Cruyff has replaced the Italian Roberto Donadoni in the role but he will have to quarantine for a period of 14 days before he’s able to fully take charge, as per China’s Covid-19 precautions and as cited by Diario Sport.

The 45-year-old has been linked with a return to the Camp Nou with constant changes in the boardroom – Robert Fernandez and Pep Segura have been among the high-profile departures from similar positions in recent years.

The Dutchman has previously coached Maccabi Tel Aviv and Chongqing Lifan in the Chinese Super League, whom he guided to safety last season, before moving into international management earlier this year with Ecuador, but he left his role last month without overseeing a game.

Cruyff was supposed to oversee Ecuador in this summer’s Copa America before helping them to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals.