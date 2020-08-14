Barcelona destroyed by Bayern Munich in 8-2 Champions League quarter final exit

Barcelona’s poor end to the 2019-20 season has been compounded by an unbelievable 8-2 Champions League quarter final hammering by Bayern Munich.

Quique Setien’s side were simply overpowered by the Bavarians from the word go in Lisbon, as their European journey was ended in ruthless fashion at the Estadio de Luz.

Thomas Muller got the balling rolling for Hans-Dieter Flick’s side after just four minutes, as he converted Robert Lewandowki’s knock down inside the box.

Despite being given a helping hand by David Alaba’s own goal, Bayern were merciless on the insipid Catalans, with Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry and another Muller goal making it 4-1 at the break.

Barcelona showed some fight in the early stages of the second half, with Luis Suarez making it 4-2 on 57 minutes.

However, the German side showed yet again why they are so highly rated, and why the questions continue to surround Barcelona, with an incredible showing in the final 30 minutes.

Joshua Kimmich tapped home from an outrageous run by Alphonso Davies to make it five, before Polish international Lewandowski finally got himself on the score sheet with a close range header on 82 minutes.

With Barcelona praying for the final whistle in the final ten minutes, their on loan midfielder Philippe Coutinho came back to haunt them off the bench.

The former Liverpool man arrived on cue inside the area to make it 7-2, before benefiting from some dreadful Barcelona defending inside the six yard box to make it 8-2 at the death.