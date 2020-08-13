Villarreal want to keep Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa for 2020-21 campaign

Villarreal want to keep up their summer spending spree, with a move for Cameroonian international Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa in the coming weeks.

Zambo Anguissa joined the Yellow Submarine on a season long loan deal at the start of the 2019-20 season from Championship side Fulham.

However, following their promotion back into the Premier League, the Cottagers have recalled several players loaned out in the last 12 months, including Zambo Anguissa and Jean Michael Seri.

Despite Fulham’s apparent willingness to keep hold of the former Marseille man, ahead of their top-flight return, Villarreal are confident of securing a deal, according to reports from Marca.

Fulham are rumoured to be demanding a fee of €25m for the 24-year old, as per the purchase option included in his loan move.

Villarreal will aim to drive that price down to below €15m in the coming weeks, as new boss Unai Emery continues his recruitment drive.

The former Arsenal boss has already secured deals for Valencia pair Francis Coquelin and Dani Parejo, for a combined price of €8m.