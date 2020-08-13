No pressure ahead of Champions League return, claims Atletico goalkeeper Oblak

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has said he does not feel any pressure ahead of the side’s return to Champions League action this week.

The Slovenian shot-stopper was speaking ahead of his side’s Champions League quarter-final clash against RB Leipzig on Thursday.

Atleti are now into the last eight of the competition for the first time in three seasons and will be favourites to oust the Bundesliga side, who are in the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time in their history.

The front page of Thursday’s edition of Diario AS headlines “in his hands” alongside the interview with Oblak, who will once again be pivotal for the club’s hopes of progressing.

Marca’s title is ‘leave your skin’ (on the pitch) while Diario Sport outline how Diego Simeone’s side are favourites to progress past outsiders Leipzig, who are without top scorer Timo Werner – who has joined Chelsea.

“With this I don’t feel pressure, I’m happy about it. After so many years and games, it’s natural and I don’t feel any pressure. I’m doing the best I can to help the team,” Oblak told his pre-match press conference, as cited by Diario AS.

“We have all been surprised that they see us as favorites, but that doesn’t matter. We don’t think about that. They are a very good team, they attack very well and defend very well. There could be 90 or 120 minutes or it can be resolved on penalties. We are prepared for that.

“The important thing is how you play. You don’t have to get carried away by their game. We have to show personality and the desire to play. In each game you have to do it. If you show that you have a better chance of winning.”

The winners of this last eight tie will meet Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final.