Girona edge ahead in Segunda Division promotion play off race

Girona have secured a vital 1-0 first leg advantage in their Segunda Division play off semi-final against Almeria.

Uruguayan international Cristhian Stuani’s second half goal sealed all three points for Francisco Rodriguez’s side at the Estadi Montilivi, ahead of their second leg on August 16.

The Catalan giants finished 5th in the Segunda table at the end of the 2019-20 season, with Almeria in 4th.

Sixth place Elche drew 0-0 at home to Real Zaragoza in the other semi-final first leg, despite the hosts playing over an hour of the game with ten men after Jonathas Jesus’ red card.

Their second leg clash will also take place on August 16 at La Romareda, with Girona heading to the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos.

The Segunda Division season ended in controversy following the postponement of Fuenlabrada’s clash at Deportivo la Coruna due to several positive Covid-19 tests in the visitors squad.

The side from South Madrid were eventually granted permission to replay the tie, but defeat in Galicia ended their chances overhauling Elche and securing a play-off spot.

Image via Girona CF Official Website