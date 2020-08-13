Deportivo ask for Fuenlabrada to be relegated from Segunda

The latest twist in the seemingly never-end Spanish Segunda season has seen Deportivo La Coruna formally request to the Spanish FA that Fuenlabrada be relegated from the division.

Fuenlabrada’s final day clash at Depor was postponed after to a raft of positive Covid-19 cases from the visitors, with the rescheduled game ending in a dramatic 2-1 victory for the hosts.

However, the Galician side had already been relegated from the division while Fuenla missed out on a playoff spot by a point due to the defeat.

Now Depor claim – as highlighted by Diario AS – that their Madrid opponents violated Covid-19 protocol ahead of their initial trip to the Riazor back in July, and this should mean they are hit with a points deduction and relegated instead.

Last month, the Spanish FA made a recommendation to La Liga that the Spanish second division be expanded to 24 teams next season to save Depor and Numancia – who were also relegated on the final day – from demotion.

Racing Santander and Extremadura had been relegated to Segunda B ahead of the final round of action.