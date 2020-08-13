Celta Vigo set to land Real Madrid midfielder

Celta Vigo are closing in on the signing of Real Madrid Castilla midfield star Miguel Baeza, report Libertad Digital and esRadio via Marca.

It is claimed that the Galician club will sign 50 percent of the player’s rights for a €3m fee and negotiations are very advanced, with a deal expected to be concluded in the coming days.

Baeza starred for Madrid’s Castilla side in Segunda B – the regionalised third tier of Spanish football – last season with nine goals and providing four assists in just 18 starts and was tipped to be sold to a club in La Liga this summer.

Castilla have been managed by Madrid club legend Raúl González this campaign and 20-year-old was earmarked as one of the best performers this campaign.

The structure of the deal taking Baeza to Celta is said to be similar to Madrid’s sale of Mario Hermoso to Espanyol, which saw Los Blancos profit €12.5m – 50 percent of his sale to Atletico Madrid last summer.

Image via Marca.com