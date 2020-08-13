Barcelona striker Suarez wanted by Qatari club

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is wanted by Qatari club Al-Arabi at the behest of their boss Heimir Hallgrímsson.

The details were originally reported by BeIN Sports, as cited by Diario Sport, with the Middle Eastern club reportedly keen to evaluate the striker’s contractual demands and whether or not he would be interested in a switch.

Former Barça defender Marc Muniesa is one of the most well-known players currently at Al-Arabi – who are league rivals of Al Sadd, managed by Xavi Hernandez – while they are aware Suarez, aged 33, is now into the final year of his contract although the Blaugrana have an option to renew by a further year.

Barcelona transfer news has been defined by their interest in Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, who has been touted to be the long-term replacement for the Uruguayan at the Camp Nou.

Suarez has netted 196 goals across 282 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in the summer of 2014 but last week reports claimed he had no intention of leaving the club despite interest from elsewhere.