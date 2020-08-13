Barcelona striker Dembele returns after nine months out for Bayern clash

Star forward Ousmane Dembele is set to make his first appearance in nine months for Barcelona in Friday night’s Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

#ÚLTIMAHORA 🚨 | Dembelé recibe el alta médica 🔵🔴 El futbolista francés podrá disputar de minutos mañana frente al Bayern en los cuartos de final de la #UCL pic.twitter.com/RFDZQ05u4W — Radio MARCA (@RadioMARCA) August 13, 2020

The Frenchman is unlikely to start in the encounter with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann all due to be in the XI, although he is likely to be used from the bench.

Dembele has not featured for Barcelona’s first-team since November – and not at all under Quique Setien – due to long-term injuries while his fitness has blighted his time at the Camp Nou since his 2017 switch from Dortmund.

The France international – who has been plagued by injuries since moving to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 – pulled up in the 25th minute of the clash against his former club Borussia Dortmund in late November and has not featured since.

A muscular injury in his right thigh ruled the forward out for two months but upon his return to training in early February he suffered a fresh setback.

That had appeared to rule him out of the 2019-20 campaign but the three-month break in football due to the virus pandemic has allowed him to return for August’s Champions League action.