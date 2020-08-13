Barcelona complete signing of Cameroon youth star

Barcelona have completed the signing of Cameroonian youth star Franck Angong and will be incorporated into the club’s Juvenil A side next season.

The details are outlined by Diario Sport, who say that Angong is primarily a defensive midfield player and will compete with Alex Rico in the position for the youth side.

The 18-year-old linked up with former Blaugrana captain Andres Iniesta at Vissel Kobe along with his brother Francky, who has subsequently side for La Liga club Levante.

Angong last played for Cibao FC in the Dominican Republic before completing his move to the Camp Nou this summer, with it likely that the Iniesta connection helped play a part in the switch.

Former midfielder Albert Benaiges, who spent two decades at the Blaugrana as a youth coach, is said to have also played a role in the deal.

While Barcelona transfer news is often dominated by first-team arrivals, so far Miralem Pjanic of Juventus is the only confirmed arrival on that front with Angong set to link up with Fabian Luzzi – signed from Rayo Vallecano – in the Juvenil A team.