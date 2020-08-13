Atletico Madrid swoop for Croatian goalkeeper Ivo Grbic

Atletico Madrid have reportedly secured a deal for Lokomotiva Zagreb goalkeeper Ivo Grbic, for an initial €4m fee, rising to €6.5m based on bonuses.

Grbic is expected to replace the departing Antonio Adan, who has left the club following the expiration of his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano, as per reports from Diario AS.

The 24-year old has established a reputation as one of the best keepers in the Croatian top-flight, with Lokomotiva finishing second in 2019-20.

The former Hadjuk Split stopper has made 74 league appearances in the last two seasons, conceding just 79 goals, and keeping 22 clean sheets.

Slovenian international Jan Oblak will remain the undisputed first choice for Diego Simeone’s side in 2020-21, despite links with Premier League side Chelsea.

However, the former Benfica star is yet to agree a contract extension with Los Rojiblancos, with his current deal in the Spanish capital expiring in 2023.