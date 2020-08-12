Valencia move for Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina after Aston Villa stint

Valencia are negotiating to sign Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina as their first-choice goalkeeper for next season, report Onda Cero.

It is claimed that Los Che want the veteran – who spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa – to join so they can speed up the negotiation process which would see Jasper Cillessen exit the club this summer.

Dutch international Cillessen was said to be among the 12 first-team players at the club who were told they would be allowed to move clubs this summer amid a huge squad clearout at Los Che, where Dani Parejo, Francis Coquelin and Ferran Torres have already departed.

Cillessen spent five seasons at Ajax between 2011 and 2016 before a move to Barcelona, but he played second fiddle to Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and moved to the Mestalla this summer, where he has made 30 appearances but his performance level has underwhelmed.

Reina, who will celebrate his 38th birthday this month, began his career at Barcelona before moving to Villarreal, but his most memorable stint was across a nine-year spell at Liverpool between 2005 and 2014.

He has since played for Bayern Munich and Napoli before his move to the Milanese giants in the summer of 2018.

The 37-year-old custodian has won a number of cup medals across his time with Liverpool and Napoli but played just five Serie A games for Milan before his January loan switch to the Premier League.