Real Sociedad confirm Martin Odegaard’s return to Real Madrid

Real Sociedad have confirmed that midfield star Martin Odegaard has returned to Real Madrid ahead of next season following a successful loan spell.

It had been thought that the Norwegian would spend a second season on loan at the Basque club, before it emerged this week that Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane had made a special request that he return to the Spanish capital this summer.

It is claimed that Zidane believes the Norwegian star is ready to be incorporated into Madrid’s first-team straightaway and his return was his first request of this transfer request.

Despite a reported agreement between club presidents Florentino Perez and Jokin Apperibay that the loan arrangement of Odegaard at La Real would last for a further season, that will now not be the case.

Odegaard has said his farewells to the club and even has said that Real Sociedad and their fans made him feel “like one of your own youth players.”

The club added, when confirming his return to Los Blancos: “His goals, his football, his character, his effort and his humility have made Martin be remembered with immense affection by the entire Real Sociedad family.”

Odegaard netted seven goals for La Real last season, with his future said to be linked in to that of Luka Modric in the first-team squad in the Spanish capital, with Odegaard tipped to be the Croatian’s successor in the starting XI.