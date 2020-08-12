Getafe complete signing of Turkish star from Villarreal

Getafe have completed the signing of striker Enes Unal from Villarreal in a deal reported by Marca to be worth €5m.

The 23-year-old has netted six goals in each of his last two La Liga campaigns, each of which he spent on loan at Real Valladolid.

OFICIAL | Enes Ünal primer fichaje azulón de la temporada 20-21. ¡Bienvenido a la familia azulona @EnesUnal16! 🥳#ÜnalAzulon pic.twitter.com/xQfNQsg65X — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) August 12, 2020

The Turkey international was signed permanently by the Yellow Submarine in 2017 from Manchester City and he has also previously played at Bursaspor, Genk, NAC Breda and Levante.

Indeed, the 2017/18 campaign was the sole season which he spent as a regular at Villarreal but he netted just five times in 31 first-team appearances and has been sent out on loan deals ever since.

The futures of experienced strikers Ángel Rodríguez and Jorge Molina at Los Azulones are both said to be in the air, with Jaime Mata the one striker who will definitely be representing the club next season.

Unal – who has scored twice in 13 caps for Turkey – is Getafe’s first signing of the summer.