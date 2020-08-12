Barcelona defender Todibo tests positive for Covid-19

Barcelona have confirmed defender Jean-Clair Todibo has tested positive for Covid-19 but he is in good health and is asymptomatic.

The Frenchman had been on a loan spell at German club Schalke but had returned to the Catalan giants this summer and was supposed to join up with his teammates for pre-season training this week.

We hope you recover soon and see you again on the pitch! 💪 Todibo reports that he has tested positive for Covid-19 https://t.co/PmJm6WrPjo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 12, 2020

However, the positive result means the central defender has now entered a period of self-isolation and he will not be involved in training until he tests negative for the virus.

Todibo himself, through his social media networks, has confirmed that he was the previously anonymous Barcelona to test positive and he has sent a reassuring message.

Hola a todos, os informo que he dado positivo por covid-19, soy asintomático y me encuentro bien. Estoy en casa siguiendo el protocolo sanitario adecuado. Tengo muchas ganas de volver a los entrenamientos, pero ahora toca quedarse en casa hasta pasar el virus. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/6nqtlDf8ZZ — Jean-Clair Todibo (@jctodibo) August 12, 2020

His message confirms that he is in good health and is not feeling unwell, and that he is looking forward to returning to training as soon as possible and recovering from the virus.

The central defender has not been in contact with the first-team squad who are currently in Lisbon to prepare for the Champions League.