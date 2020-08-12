Atletico Madrid boss Simeone insists winning is all that matters

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has reiterated his belief that winning is the only thing that matters in football.

The Argentine was speaking ahead of his side’s Champions League quarter-final clash against RB Leipzig on Thursday.

Simeone has twice guided the club to the final of the Champions League, in 2014 and 2016, but lost both showpiece clashes to their city rivals Real Madrid.

They are now into the last eight of the competition for the first time in three seasons and will be favourites to oust the Bundesliga side, who are in the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time in their history.

Simeone adapts his philosophy as one which is not shared by many football purists, and he is not afraid to be the ultimate pragmatist; mixing up his tactics in order to find the best solution for his side winning the game.

“The game will be important against a strong rival and a fantastic coach,” Simeone told reporters, when asked about RB Leipzig, in quotes carried by Marca.

“They change positions continuously and attack a lot. Their numbers show what they are. For that, I have a lot of respect. You have to understand that winning is not the important thing, but indeed it is the only thing there is.

“The victory against Liverpool is no longer a reference because the enthusiasm has already passed through time. It is now very far away.”

The winners of this last eight tie will meet Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final.