Villarreal to raid Valencia again to sign Gabriel Paulista

Villarreal are closing in on an agreement to sign a third Valencia player this week as they negotiate to sign central defender Gabriel Paulista.

Midfield duo Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin are both expected to arrive at the Yellow Submarine on permanent deals this week and there is now hope that former Arsenal defender Gabriel will be another to make the switch.

Los Che were said to want Gabriel to remain for next season but their financial uncertainty may force them to sell with Cadena Cope reporting a bid of €8m may be enough to land the central defender.

Gabriel is one of the most popular players at the Mestalla and is said to be a leader in the dressing room with this potential sale likely to cause further upset among Valencia’s fanbase.

The central defender played 50 games for Villarreal between 2013 and 2015 before joining Arsenal.

He was not said to be among the 12 first-team players at the club who were told they would be allowed to move clubs this summer amid a huge squad clearout at Los Che.

New Villarreal boss Unai Emery is said to be intent on reinforcing his squad early in the window with Takefusa Kubo already signed on loan from Real Madrid.