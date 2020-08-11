Valencia star Francis Coquelin edges closer to Villarreal switch

Valencia midfielder Francis Coquelin has moved a step closer to joining local rivals Villarreal, with reports from Marca claiming he has undergone a medical.

The Frenchman is set to leave the Estadio Mestalla and head up the coast to Castellon and join Unai Emery’s side, as part of a double move including Los Che captain Dani Parejo.

The report states the former Arsenal star has already said goodbye to his Valencia teammates, ahead of an €8m move, with on loan midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa set to return to Fulham following their Premier League promotion.

Coquelin established himself as a key player under former bosses Marcelino and Albert Celades, with 52 La Liga appearances across the last two seasons.

Emery is expected to be busy in the summer transfer market, with the likely arrivals of Parejo and Coquelin added to with more new faces at El Madrigal ahead of the 2020-21 La Liga season.