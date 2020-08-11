Valencia confirm two positive Covid-19 tests ahead of preseason training

Valencia have released an official statement confirming two positive Covid-19 tests in their ranks ahead of the return to preseason training.

All members of the Los Che first team are due back for training tomorrow, as new manager Javi Gracia looks to hit the ground running at the club.

However, following a mandatory round of PCR tests yesterday, two individuals have now been placed into self-isolation at their respective home after testing positive for the virus.

Valencia have followed public health protocol and declined to confirm if the positive tests are connected to players or coaching staff.

The club have already been deeply affected by the ongoing global pandemic, with an estimated 35% of their players testing positive back in March following their Champions League clash with Serie A side Atalanta, according to reports from Diario AS.

Valencia have also confirmed one player from their youth team setup has also tested positive following a separate set of medical testing at the weekend.

Newly relegated Real Mallorca have also confirmed a positive test, with the unnamed individual also in self isolation at home.