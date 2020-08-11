Sevilla secure Europa League semi final spot with Wolves win

Sevilla have sealed their place in the Europa League semi-finals with a late 1-0 win over Premier League side Wolves.

Julen Lopetegui’s side have dominated the competition in recent years, with five title winning campaigns since 2006.

Sevilla have already secured their place in next season’s Champions League after a fourth place La Liga finish at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Lucas Ocampos’ 88th minute winner secured a dramatic late victory in Duisburg, after Mexican international missed a first half penalty for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Sevilla will now face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United in the last four, as part of the restructured one leg format of the competition in the coming weeks.

The two sides will face off on August 16 in Cologne, with Lopetegui’s side pushing for a first final appearance since beating Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in 2016.

The winners will take on either Shakhtar Donetsk or Inter Milan in the final on August 21.

Image via