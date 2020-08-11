Real Madrid will keep Ceballos after Arsenal loan

Real Madrid want to reincorporate Dani Ceballos into the first-team squad next season following his successful loan spell at Arsenal, say Marca.

Ceballos has recently claimed he wants to join Arsenal in a permanent deal this summer following a successful season-long loan and recent reports claim Madrid plan to raise between €30m-35m for his sale.

However, the latest report states that club officials at Los Blancos now believe he could be part of the first-team squad next season as his introduction would not cost the club financially and would allow them to reinforce the midfield.

It comes after last week’s Champions League elimination against Manchester City, which saw Madrid’s weaknesses exposed on the European stage and has called for other players to be given opportunities next season.

It has appeared increasingly unlikely that he will be a part of the first-team squad at Los Blancos next season, partly due to his frosty relationship with club boss Zinedine Zidane.

Indeed, a recent report in Marca claimed that the player is unlikely to be back at Madrid next season because the Frenchman will be remaining in the dugout, while Ceballos started just four La Liga games under Zidane during the 2017/18 campaign.

However, it is also now claimed that Zidane will have the final say on his possible return, which could potentially put his position at odds with club officials.

Ceballos enjoyed a strong finish to the campaign in North London as he helped Mikel Arteta’s side to win the FA Cup with victories over Manchester City and Chelsea respectively.

Real Betis – where Ceballos began his career before switching to Madrid in the summer of 2017 – and Valencia are said to be the other two clubs with an interest in the central midfielder.

The midfielder is said to want more first-team football ahead of next summer’s European Championships, with a fear that he has fallen out of contention for the Spain squad.