Real Madrid confirm Alphonse Areola exit following loan spell

Real Madrid will not be activating their purchase clause for on loan goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, with the French international now returning to Paris Saint-Germain.

Areola joined Zinedine Zidane’s side on a season long loan deal at the start of the 2019-20 La Liga campaign, with Keylor Navas heading in the opposite direction.

However, after making just four La Liga appearances in Madrid, he has reportedly requested to return to France and negotiate an exit from the Parc de Princes to secure first team football elsewhere.

Zidane will reshuffle his back up goal keeping options this summer, with his son Luca set to leave, and Diego Altube yet to agree a contract extension at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ukrainian international Andriy Lunin will return to Madrid this summer, following loan spells at Real Valladolid and Real Oviedo in 2019-20, with 21-year old in line to replace Altube as Thibaut Courtois’ deputy from the start of next season.