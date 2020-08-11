Odegaard to return to Real Madrid after Zidane request

Martin Odegaard is set to return to Real Madrid from Real Sociedad after a request from boss Zinedine Zidane, report Marca.

It is claimed that Zidane believes the Norwegian star is ready to be incorporated into Madrid’s first-team straightaway and his return was his first request of this transfer request.

Despite a reported agreement between club presidents Florentino Perez and Jokin Apperibay that the loan arrangement of Odegaard at the Basque club would last for a further season, he now looks set to be recalled to the Spanish capital.

Odegaard netted seven goals for La Real last season, but the player still must activate the second year of that deal due to La Liga stipulations on loan agreements.

His future is said to be linked in to that of Luka Modric in the first-team squad in the Spanish capital, with Odegaard tipped to be the Croatian’s successor in the starting XI.

This news looks set to come as a significant blow for Real Sociedad, while it may be possible that Madrid reach an agreement with the club to compensate them for any breached agreement of a second loan season.