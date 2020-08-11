Dani Ceballos set for Real Madrid return ahead of 2020-21 season

Real Madrid will bring on loan midfielder Dani Ceballos back to the club this summer, following a season long loan at Arsenal.

The Spanish international joined the Gunners on a 12-month deal at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, making 36 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League side.

Ceballos played a reduced role under former boss Unai Emery, however, the arrival of Mikel Arteta saw him reinstated to the team, as they went on to lift the FA Cup earlier this month.

The Basque coach was reportedly hopefully of sealing a €40m deal to keep him in England, but as per the front page of Tuesday’s edition of Diario AS, Los Blancos want him back.

Ceballos has consistently remained open to a return to the Spanish capital, citing unfinished business with Zinedine Zidane’s side following his 2017 move from domestic rivals Real Betis.

The 24-year old made just 25 league appearances for Los Blancos spread across two seasons, with his long term role in Madrid apparently blocked by Federico Valverde.

The report states Zidane will bring Ceballos and Martin Odegaard, currently in the middle of a two-year loan spell at Real Sociedad, back to the club to reduce transfer spending this summer.