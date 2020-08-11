Betis striker Loren Moron among Covid-19 positives across nine Spanish clubs

Real Betis striker Loren Moron is one of 12 footballers across nine Spanish clubs to test positive for Covid-19.

A report in Marca outlines how the Spaniard is one of the footballers whose identify has been confirmed and the striker will not be able to join his teammates at a pre-season training camp at Marbella.

Loren will now remain in quarantine until he tests negative and can re-join the team, while a number of clubs have also been hit by positive Covid-19 tests.

NINE* Primera and Segunda clubs (Valencia, Betis, Granada, Alavés, Espanyol, Mallorca, Huesca, Las Palmas and Tenerife) have announced today that they’ve had players or staff test positive for COVID-19 ahead of the return for pre-season training. 12 cases in total (we think). — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) August 11, 2020

Indeed, on Tuesday alone a total of nine clubs including Betis confirmed positive cases for players although several of the identities have been kept anonymous.

Alaves have recorded three positive cases while Granada, Valencia, Mallorca, Espanyol, Huesca, Las Palmas and Tenerife also confirming positives ahead of a return to pre-season.

Sime Vrsaljko and Angel Correa both tested positive in Atletico Madrid tests on Sunday and will not participate in their Champions League clash against RB Leipzig this week.