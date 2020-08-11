Real Betis set to sign Man City goalkeeper Bravo

Real Betis are set to make goalkeeper Claudio Bravo their first summer signing when his Manchester City contract expires this month.

Manuel Pellegrini is the new boss at Betis with the highly-respected Antonio Cordon appointed as the club’s sporting director and they are set to face a busy summer of rejuvenating the squad.

They have each identified the goalkeeping situation as the main area to improve upon with neither Joel Robles nor Dani Martin impressing as the club’s number one last season, with the future of both players now under scrutiny.

A report in ABC de Sevilla now claims the agent of Bravo and Betis are in advanced talks and a deal could be done at the end of the month.

The Chilean is set to bring his four-year stay at the Etihad Stadium to an end once the club’s Champions League campaign concludes and he will become a free agent.

Bravo has even commented on Betis on his Instagram account, as cited by the report: “It is an institution that has a great history in Spain, with many fans; those are the sorts of clubs that catch any player’s attention. Imagine what Betis means now with a great coach like Pellegrini.”

Bravo previously starred in La Liga across ten seasons for Real Sociedad and then Barcelona, before his move to England in 2016.

He is said to tick the boxes of what Betis were looking for as he will add experience on and off the pitch, while at 37 he still hopes to have two seasons left at the top level.

Bravo played 237 official games with Real Sociedad, 73 with Barcelona and 61 with Manchester City.