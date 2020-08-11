Barcelona keen on Valencia defender Gaya

Barcelona are considering making a move to sign Valencia left-back Jose Luis Gaya this summer, according to report.

Diario Sport build upon reports in local Valencia media that the 25-year-old is on the Blaugrana’s radar and they believe he could provide competition to Jordi Alba in the position at the Camp Nou.

Indeed, Alba himself made the move from Los Che to the Catalan giants eight years ago and he remains the club’s undisputed left-back, with the future of Junior Firpo – signed from Real Betis a year ago – increasingly uncertain and he could be sold this year.

The Valencia defender has a release clause of €50m in place but the club are likely to be open to negotiating far below this amount due to financial pressures of missing out on European football.

Gaya starred for Spain’s Under-21 side in the 2017 European Championships and has gone on to win seven caps for the Spain senior team, scoring once and becoming a fixture in Valencia’s first team.

Gaya has made 227 first-team appearances at the Mestalla and become one of the club’s star players in recent seasons.