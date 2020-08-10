Villarreal confirm loan switch for Real Madrid star Takefusa Kubo

La Liga side Villarreal have confirmed the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Takefusa Kubo on a season long loan ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Japanese international spent the 2019-20 on loan at Real Mallorca, before returning to Madrid in July.

The ex-Barcelona academy player joined Los Blancos from J1 League club FC Tokyo in June 2019, however, he has not made a senior appearance for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

The 19-year old played a key role with Vicente Moreno’s side last season, with 35 La Liga appearances and four goals.

Kubo is the first signing for new Villarreal boss Unai Emery, and the former Arsenal manager is expected to be busy in the transfer market following the exits of Santi Cazorla and Bruno Soriano.

Valencia pair Francis Coquelin and Dani Parejo have both been linked with moves away from the Estadio Mestalla ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, with local rivals Villarreal reportedly in advanced talks with both players.