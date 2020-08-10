Valencia move for Monaco striker Balde

Valencia have identified Monaco striker Keita Balde as a summer transfer target as they aim to build a new-look squad for next season.

There are 12 first-team players at the club who were told they would be allowed to move clubs this summer amid a huge squad clearout at Los Che, with Balde now identified as one of the reinforcements.

Strikers Ruben Sobrino, Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo Moreno are said to be among those who have been told to find new clubs this summer, with new recruits now expected.

A report from Marca claims that Monaco are prepared to listen to offers for the Senegalese striker, who was born in Spain.

The 25-year-old netted eight goals this term but just four in Ligue 1 following his transfer from Inter last summer and indeed he has scored just 17 league goals spread across the past three seasons.

Balde came to prominence when at Lazio in the 2016/17 season, when he grabbed 16 goals in just 21 Serie A starts.