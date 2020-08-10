Real Madrid set for fire sale ahead of 2020-21 campaign

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane will push ahead with a number of player sales ahead of the start of the 2020-21 La Liga campaign.

The French boss is reportedly looking to boost his options ahead of the new season, however, he is likely to also be in the market for sales to increase his transfer budget.

James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale have both been heavily linked with moves away from the Santiago Bernabeu in the coming months.

According to the front page of Monday’s edition of Marca, Zidane has been told that before looking assess new targets, he must source buyers for both players as part of a summer overhaul.

Zidane oversaw the sales of squad players ahead of the start of 2019-20, with Marcos Llorente, Raul De Tomas, Keylor Navas, Theo Hernandez and Mateo Kovacic bringing in over €150m.

That injection of cash helped to fund big money moves for Eden Hazard, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy last summer.

Rodriguez has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal and Everton both rumoured to be tracking the Colombian international, however, an exit for Bale will be more complicated.