Real Madrid listening to offers for Chelsea-target Reguilon

Real Madrid are listening to offers between €25m-30m for full-back Sergio Reguilon, who is said to be in high demand.

Reguilon spent this season at Sevilla on loan from Los Blancos but has been linked with Premier League side Chelsea in recent days.

A report in Marca now claims Madrid expect to sell the left-back permanently this summer unless Marcelo decides to leave the Spanish capital, which is not thought to be a likely scenario.

Indeed, Ferland Mendy appears to have established himself as Madrid’s first-choice left-back following his switch from Lyon last summer but Marcelo still started 21 matches across all competitions this term.

Reguilon started 21 matches for Los Blancos in the 2018/19 season and was tipped for a bright future at the club but the arrival of Mendy last year means Madrid decided to move him on.

The Spaniard subsequently has spent the season on loan at Sevilla, where he has made 35 appearances across all competitions.

Reguilon recently made Kia Joorabchian his new agent to fuel speculation of a summer transfer move.