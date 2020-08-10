Real Madrid eye Sevilla defender as long term Ramos replacement

Real Madrid have identified Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as a long-term replacement for the club’s captain Sergio Ramos.

That is according to a report in Cadena Ser’s El Larguero show, which claims the Frenchman heads a list of four candidates that Los Blancos have under consideration.

RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano is said to have the highest ceiling from German football, while Monaco’s Benoît Badiashile is also on the shortlist, which is completed by Lille’s Brazilian central defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

Kounde, 21, joined Sevilla from Ligue 1 club Bordeaux a year ago and has established himself as the regular central defensive partner of Diego Carlos at the Andalusian club.

Real Madrid transfer news means it is unlikely that the club will be in the market for many big-name signings this summer, due to the financial restrictions as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, it is claimed the club are putting in provisional plans to land a long-term replacement for Ramos, either through a deal this summer or putting the framework in for a transfer in future windows.