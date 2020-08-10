Real Madrid decision on Odegaard future this week

Real Madrid are expected to make a decision on the future of Martin Odegaard this week, according to a report in Marca.

The Norwegian spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad and the clubs had an agreement in place that the arrangement would last for two seasons.

It is however claimed that officials at Los Blancos would be keen to see the midfielder return to the first-team squad ahead of next campaign, despite a reported agreement between club presidents Florentino Perez and Jokin Apperibay that this would not be the case.

Odegaard netted seven goals for the Basque club last season, but the player still must activate the second year of that deal due to La Liga stipulations on loan agreements.

His future is said to be linked in to that of Luka Modric in the first-team squad in the Spanish capital, with Odegaard tipped to be the Croatian’s successor in the starting XI.